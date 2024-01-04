Donald Trump launches appeal to overturn Colorado ruling

The former president has asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a ruling barring him from the Colorado ballot.

Donald Trump has appealed to the US Supreme Court to enforce his participation in the primary election in the state of Colorado, the former president's campaign team announced on Wednesday, 3 January.

In December, the 77-year-old appealed a 4–3 ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that became the first time ever that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was used to bar a presidential contender.

The court found that Trump's role in the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol disqualified him under the previously unused clause.