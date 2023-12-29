Maine: Top election official blocks Trump from 2024 ballot

Maine's top election official ruled Thursday, 28 December that former President Donald Trump would be removed from the state's presidential primary ballot next year.

Maine becomes the second state to determine that the former president is ineligible for running for office over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The decision by the Secretary of State of Maine, Shenna Bellows, follows a Colorado Supreme Court ruling earlier this month that disqualified Trump from the state's ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruling was deemed extraordinary because it was the first time that Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution was applied to disqualify a former president.

That decision has not been enforced and has been stayed until the US Supreme Court decides whether Trump is barred under the amendment, which prohibits those who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office.

The section was written after the Civil War to prevent former Confederate officers from returning to government.