US: Colorado Republicans appeal Trump ballot ban case

The Colorado Republican Party Thursday, 28 December asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a state court ruling that disqualifies former President Donald Trump from running for presidency in the state.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that Trump was ineligible for presidency over his role in the events leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol building in Washington DC.

It was the very first ruling of its kind because Colorado's top court concluded that Trump was disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars people who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office.

The US Supreme Court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was added to the Constitution after the Civil War to prevent former Confederates from returning to government.

Trump has also said he plans to appeal the ruling to US Supreme Court. The US Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, including three Trump appointees.