Trump launches TrumpRx.gov to slash drug prices

Trump argued that Americans have long borne the burden of inflated medicine costs while patients abroad benefited from lower prices. “The American people were effectively subsidising the cost of drugs for the entire world,” he said. “That’s not going to happen any longer.”

According to the president, 16 of the world’s 17 largest pharmaceutical companies have already signed on to the pricing framework, with the final holdout expected to follow. The agreements, he said, also bind companies to launch new medicines in the US at the same lowest global price.

The President openly linked the breakthrough to his aggressive use of tariffs, saying he warned other countries that overseas drug prices would rise unless they agreed to fairer pricing for Americans. “Drug prices in other nations will go up by doing this,” Trump said bluntly. “They had to agree — and the reason they agreed is I used tariffs.”

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz said the discounts are now directly in the hands of consumers. “Today, you can now get access to these steeply discounted prices,” Oz said, urging Americans to check the site before filling prescriptions. “One in three Americans are turned away at the drugstore because they can’t afford their medicines. No more.”

US chief design officer Joe Gebbia offered a live demonstration of the site, showing how users can search for a medication, download a coupon and redeem it at participating pharmacies. He said the platform launches with more than 40 drugs, with new medicines to be added on a rolling basis.

The event also featured a poignant personal account from a military spouse, who said lower prices for fertility drugs could determine whether families like hers are able to continue IVF treatment. “For families like ours, it can mean the difference between continuing treatment or having no choice but to stop,” she said.

Trump said the initiative is already spurring domestic investment, with pharmaceutical companies committing to build manufacturing facilities in the United States. He credited tariffs with pushing firms to relocate production, calling it a win for jobs, economic strength and national security.

A White House fact sheet said TrumpRx.gov initially includes discounted medicines from AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer, with more manufacturers expected to join. Access is provided through digital or printable coupons, depending on the drug and company.

The launch builds on an executive order Trump signed on 12 May 2025, directing federal agencies to pursue most favoured nation pricing, followed by letters to drugmakers and a series of pricing agreements announced since September 2025. On 15 January 2026, Trump also urged Congress to enshrine the policy in law through what he dubbed “The Great Healthcare Plan,” aiming to lock in the pricing reforms and expand transparency across the pharmaceutical industry.

