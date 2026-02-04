Trade deal a ‘big win’ for USA: Trump administration official

India is set to eliminate tariffs on a “vast array” of American industrial and agricultural products — including “fruits” and “vegetables” — bringing them down to zero per cent under a trade agreement announced by President Donald Trump, according to a senior US official.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer characterised the agreement as a “big win”, while stressing that India would continue to retain protections over “certain key areas”.

“This is it. The time has come, and now we have the deal. We'll finish papering it, but we know the specifics. We know the details. It's a very exciting opportunity,” Greer said in an interview with CNBC 'Squawk Box' on Tuesday.

Greer added that the US would continue to impose a tariff of 18 per cent on Indian goods, citing the scale of America’s trade deficit with India. At the same time, he said, New Delhi had agreed to sharply cut its own tariffs on a wide range of US exports.

“Because we have this giant trade deficit with them, but they've also agreed to reduce their tariffs for us on a variety of agricultural products, manufactured goods, chemicals, medical devices, etc. It's an exciting opportunity for both countries,” he said.

Separately, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that India had committed to “no longer” purchasing Russian oil, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also agreed to investments worth USD 500 billion across key sectors of the US economy.

The trade agreement was also discussed during a meeting in Washington, DC, between external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and US state secretary Marco Rubio on Tuesday, 3 February. The two leaders “welcomed” the deal and spoke about “formalising” bilateral cooperation in the exploration and mining of critical minerals.

According to a state department readout, the meeting underscored that both sides “emphasised the importance of our democracies working together to unlock new economic opportunities and advance our shared energy security goals”.