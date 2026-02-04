Has India buckled under US pressure? Kharge wants answers on trade deal

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, 4 February, questioned the manner in which the Indo-US trade deal was announced during Parliament’s ongoing session. He asked whether India had compromised under US “pressure.”

He also inquired if India had agreed to zero tariffs on American imports, as claimed by US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Kharge asked whether Indian farmers were secure and whether the agriculture sector had been opened to the US market.

He noted that India and the United States have enjoyed a comprehensive global strategic partnership driven by shared values for several years.

“The Indo-US Nuclear Deal signed under former PM Dr Manmohan Singh was a prime example of our commitment to mutual progress. The Congress-UPA government was transparent in its approach, regularly taking Parliament into confidence while inking the various agreements of the landmark deal.

“Contrast this with the present scenario, where the nation does not know any aspect of the trade deal announced by President Trump,” he said.

Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet thanked the US for reducing tariffs to 18 per cent but did not mention any details of the deal.

“Parliament is in session, but the Modi government used an outside platform to talk about the deal, without divulging any details.

“Three key questions, among others, remain unanswered - Has India compromised in any manner under US pressure? Have we agreed to ZERO tariffs on American imports, as claimed by Mr. Trump? Would our farmers be secure? Have we fully or partially opened our agricultural sectors for the US agri market?” he asked.

“Would India stop buying oil from Russia? What has India conveyed to Russia in this regard?” he wanted to know.

“Parliament and 140 crore people of India have the right to know,” the Congress chief stressed.

India and the US have agreed on a framework for a trade deal under which Washington will bring down tariffs on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent.

(With agency inputs)