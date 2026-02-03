BJP attacking farmers again, govt must answer: Akhilesh on US-India trade deal

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the government over the recently announced India-US trade deal, asserting that opening Indian markets to American agricultural produce amounted to a betrayal of nearly 70 per cent of the country’s population dependent on farming.

Under the deal, Washington has agreed to reduce the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, a move Yadav said disproportionately favoured foreign interests at the expense of Indian farmers.

“BJP and its associates have long acted as agents of foreign powers, even before Independence, and continue to do so today,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister charged. He demanded that ruling party leaders explain to the public how much “commission” they had earned by compromising the nation’s economy.