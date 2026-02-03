A deal, no deal or some deal? Clarity eludes Trump’s ‘trade deal’ with India

Both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have shied away from mentioning the words ‘trade deal’ in their respective tweets welcoming the agreement they reached over a phone call on Monday, 2 February. While no details were made available to Parliament on Tuesday, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal claimed outside Parliament that Indian red lines on agriculture and dairy were still drawn.

PM Modi extended a "big thanks" to the US president from 140 billion Indians, said how wonderful it was to talk to his friend, and how delighted he was at the reduction of tariff on goods ‘Made in India’ to 18 per cent, from the earlier 25.

More importantly, he added, “President Trump’s leadership is vital” for global peace, stability and prosperity and that “India supports his efforts for peace”. The PM was being careful, not willing to repeat the mistake of not recommending the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize earlier..