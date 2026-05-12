Trump mocks Democrats, floats 2028 ‘dream team’ at White House dinner
Much of US president’s speech focused on White House, with the president claiming he personally funded repairs and renovations
US President Donald Trump transformed a White House dinner honouring law enforcement officers into a campaign-style political event on Monday night, joking about the 2028 presidential race, attacking Democratic rivals and boasting about renovations to the White House.
Speaking for nearly 30 minutes at a Rose Garden dinner during Police Week, Trump veered across topics ranging from immigration and crime to drones, the White House and what he again described as the “rigged” election. The gathering included vice-president J.D. Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio, cabinet officials and leaders of major law enforcement organisations.
Trump drew laughter after staging an impromptu audience poll on possible Republican candidates for the 2028 presidential election.
“So we got a lot of beauties out there, JD. I envy you and other people. I don't know. Who's it going to be? Is it going to be JD? Is it going to be somebody else? I don't know,” Trump said.
Turning to the crowd, he asked: “Who likes JD Vance?” before following up with: “Who likes Marco Rubio?”
After applause for both men, Trump remarked: “All right. Sounds like a good ticket… That was a perfect ticket.”
“I do believe that's a dream team, but these are minor details. That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance,” he added. “I think it sounds like presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate.”
Trump also mocked former vice-president Kamala Harris and California governor Gavin Newsom, both seen as prominent Democratic figures.
“How about Gavin Newsom though?... He said he can't read a speech. He's not a smart person,” Trump said. “It was the worst interview I've ever seen by a professional politician and he's running and he's in second place.”
A large portion of Trump’s remarks focused on the White House itself, with the president claiming he personally funded repairs and improvements to the historic residence.
“This place was not properly taken care of,” he said. “The columns were falling down. The plaster was falling off.”
“I spent a lot of time on bringing this house back because this house was in very bad shape,” Trump added. “It's the White House. It's got to look incredible. It's got to be pristine.”
At one point, birds flying overhead briefly interrupted the event while Trump was discussing singer Lee Greenwood and his patriotic anthem “Proud to be an American”.
“Oh, oh. Thought that was a drone,” Trump joked. “They make them in all different sizes nowadays. They can be very destructive as you probably know.”
The president repeatedly praised police officers and highlighted their political support for him.
“These are my friends. These people voted for me 98 per cent and we’re looking for the other two,” he said.
Trump also praised deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller as “fantastic” and “an MVP candidate”, while joking that FBI director Kash Patel “doesn't get enough publicity”.
Referring to the recent White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, Trump commended the Secret Service, saying: “I thought you did a great job two weeks ago. You know why? Because I'm here, okay? We consider being here a success.”
Before the dinner, guests were welcomed with music from artists including Paul McCartney, Celine Dion and Ray Charles. The event featured about 32 tables and a menu that included salad, prime beef filet and chocolate dessert.
Police Week is an annual Washington event honouring law enforcement officers killed or injured in the line of duty. Presidents from both parties have traditionally used the occasion to recognise police service and host leaders from across the law enforcement community.
Trump, however, has frequently blended official White House events with campaign-style political messaging, continuing to focus heavily on immigration, violent crime and attacks on political opponents during public appearances since returning to office.
With IANS inputs
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