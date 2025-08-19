Trump moves to broker direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has begun making arrangements for a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an attempt to chart a course towards ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The declaration came shortly after Trump spoke by phone with Putin on Monday, while hosting Zelenskyy and a group of European leaders at the White House. The talks centred on the president’s renewed push to end the war, which is now approaching its fourth year.

“I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy,” Trump posted on social media after the White House discussions. He added that a subsequent trilateral session, involving both leaders and himself, would follow.

While it remains unclear whether Moscow has formally agreed to such a summit, Russian state media reported that Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the two presidents had expressed support for continuing direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, and had discussed “raising the level” of future negotiations.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Zelenskyy said Ukraine would look to Washington for action if Russia showed no willingness to engage. “If Russia does not demonstrate a will to meet, then we will ask the United States to act accordingly,” he said.

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte, who attended the White House summit, warned that further sanctions and tariffs could be imposed if Moscow refused to engage. “If Russia is not playing ball, the United States plus Europe will do more,” he told Fox News.