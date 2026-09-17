Trump moves to restrict Canadian goods in US government contracts

President Donald Trump has ordered US officials to identify Canadian products that could be removed from the federal civilian procurement system, escalating a trade dispute over access to government contracts.

The presidential memorandum directs officials to consider excluding Canadian-origin goods wherever such action is justified and permitted under US law.

The Trump administration linked the move to Canada’s “Buy Canadian” policy and restrictions imposed by its provinces. It alleged that these measures created new barriers for American businesses seeking Canadian government contracts.

At the same time, Canadian companies retain preferential access to sections of the US federal procurement market covered by the World Trade Organisation’s Agreement on Government Procurement, the administration said.

The covered US procurement market is valued at more than $280 billion annually. However, the figure represents the overall market included in Washington’s commitments and not the value of contracts awarded to Canadian companies.

“My Administration will always act to combat such unreasonable or discriminatory practices,” Trump said in the memorandum.

The order gives the director of the Office of Management and Budget and the US trade representative responsibility for identifying possible restrictions. They will work with the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council and consult other senior officials where necessary.

The US trade representative has also been instructed to monitor the treatment of American goods in Canada’s federal and provincial procurement systems.

The official must inform Trump of any developments that could justify further measures or allow a previously restricted Canadian product to regain access to US government purchasing.