‘Pointless trade war’: Trump’s Canada tariffs draw Senate fire

Five Democratic US senators have criticised President Donald Trump’s latest trade measures against Canada, warning that escalating tariffs could raise consumer prices, put pressure on American businesses and farmers, and damage one of the United States’ most important trading relationships.

Senators Amy Klobuchar, Chris Coons, Patty Murray, Jeanne Shaheen and Elissa Slotkin said their states have strong economic ties with Canada and depend heavily on cross-border trade. In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the lawmakers accused Trump of “doubling down on a pointless trade war” rather than working with a longstanding US ally.

“The states we represent rely on Canada as a key trading partner and our primary export market,” the senators said, stressing that the two countries share extensive economic, security and defence ties.

The senators said the latest trade restrictions could affect a wide range of American businesses and consumers, particularly small businesses, farmers, manufacturers and working families.

They warned that higher tariffs could increase the cost of lumber, plywood and construction equipment, potentially adding to the expense of building new homes. Industries involved in automobile, aircraft and machinery manufacturing could also face higher costs because of disruptions to established North American supply chains.

Consumers, the lawmakers said, could ultimately pay more for everyday goods such as milk, clothing and paper products.

The senators also claimed that Trump's earlier tariffs had already cost some American families as much as $5,000. However, their statement did not explain the methodology or evidence behind that estimate.