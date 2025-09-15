Trump on Dallas beheading: Victim was ‘well-respected’, immigration policy at fault

US President Donald Trump has described the Indian-origin motel manager who was brutally beheaded in Dallas as a “well-respected person”, vowing that the suspect will face first-degree murder charges.

Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, 50, originally from Karnataka, was killed last week at the Downtown Suites motel where he lived and worked. Police said he was attacked with a machete by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old Cuban national with a history of violent crime who was in the United States unlawfully.

In his first remarks on the case, President Trump said the crime could have been prevented, alleging that his predecessor Joe Biden’s immigration policies had allowed “an illegal alien” with a record of serious offences to remain in the country.

“I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded in front of his wife and son by an illegal alien from Cuba who should never have been here,” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social.

He confirmed that Cobos-Martinez, who is currently in custody, will be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law” and charged with murder in the first degree.

According to Trump, the accused had previously been arrested for crimes including child sexual abuse, grand theft auto and false imprisonment, but was released from immigration detention after Cuba refused to take him back.

“Rest assured, the time for being soft on illegal immigrant criminals is over under my watch,” Trump said, crediting his administration’s senior officials for tightening border and deportation measures.

The incident has sparked shock and grief within the Indian-American community and renewed debate on immigration enforcement. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he was “horrified” by the killing of a “hardworking Indian-American immigrant” and called for the perpetrator to face the maximum penalty under the law.