Trump orders US withdrawal from Gurugram-based International Solar Alliance

In a sweeping assertion of his “America First” worldview, President Donald Trump has ordered the United States to withdraw from the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Gurugram-headquartered coalition championing solar energy as a global response to climate change.

The ISA found itself among 66 international bodies — spanning both the UN system and independent multilateral platforms — from which the US was pulled out through an executive order issued on Wednesday. The White House said these organisations were deemed to be working “contrary to US national interests”.

A long-standing climate sceptic who has repeatedly dismissed climate change as a “hoax”, Trump trained his sights squarely on institutions with environmental and climate mandates. The axe fell hard, sweeping up entities devoted to renewable energy, conservation and emissions reduction — with the ISA caught in the crossfire.

Explaining the rationale, secretary of state Marco Rubio said Washington was pushing back against what he described as “climate orthodoxy”, arguing that such frameworks undermine America’s sovereignty, freedoms and economic prosperity.