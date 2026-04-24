Donald Trump orders navy to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian mine-laying boats

President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the US Navy to “shoot and kill” any Iranian boat allegedly laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, sharply escalating rhetoric as Pakistan intensified diplomatic efforts to revive US–Iran talks.

In a social media post, Trump said he had instructed naval forces to act without hesitation. “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be… that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation,” he said.

He also claimed the US had “total control” over the key shipping route. “It is ‘Sealed up Tight,’ until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL,” Trump added, saying no vessel could enter or exit without US approval.

Trump further claimed US mine-sweeping operations were underway. “Our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now… I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!” he said.

The remarks came a day after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reportedly intercepted and transferred two vessels to Iranian territorial waters for inspection of cargo, documents and records.

Trump also launched a political attack on Tehran’s leadership, saying Iran was struggling with internal confusion. “They just don't know! The infighting is between the ‘Hardliners,’ who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the ‘Moderates,’ who are not very moderate at all… is CRAZY!” he posted.