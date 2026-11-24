Trump orders wider use of federal death penalty, targets Newsom’s clemency plan
US president fast-tracks federal executions, announces $150 million police grants
Trump directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in additional murder cases and urged Congress to expand capital punishment
He criticised California governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to commute 548 death sentences to life without parole, while Newsom defended the move
Trump also ordered faster federal death-penalty proceedings and announced nearly $150 million in public-safety grants to recruit over 1,000 police officers
US President Donald Trump has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in additional categories of murder cases where permitted by law, while sharply criticising California governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to commute the state’s 548 death sentences to life imprisonment without parole.
Speaking at the Justice Department alongside families of murder victims, Trump urged Congress to expand capital punishment and ordered the department to speed up the implementation of federal death sentences.
A presidential memorandum directs the attorney general to pursue federal jurisdiction and seek the death penalty, where legally appropriate, in cases involving the first-degree murder of minors and killings committed during certain offences, including rape, child sexual abuse, kidnapping and human trafficking.
The directive does not independently create new death-eligible crimes. Federal prosecutors must still establish jurisdiction and satisfy existing legal requirements.
Trump also instructed the Justice department to prioritise legal proceedings involving federal death sentences, seek faster court hearings and eliminate administrative delays.
“My order also directs the attorney general to expedite the execution of federal death sentences. Once juries have spoken, capital punishment will be swift and certain,” Trump said.
He further called on Congress to pass the proposed Just Punishment for Murder Act, which he said would expand the scope of capital punishment, including to murders committed by immigrants unlawfully present in the United States. The legislation would require congressional approval.
Attorney general Todd Blanche said the Justice Department had sought the death penalty 49 times since Trump returned to office, compared with once under the previous administration. The figures refer to prosecutors seeking capital punishment, not executions carried out.
Much of Trump's address was directed at Newsom, whose November 5 announcement to commute California's 548 death sentences drew strong criticism from the President.
Trump described the move as “one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen”.
Newsom defended his decision, arguing that the state's execution system was broken and that capital punishment did not improve public safety.
“I will not pretend that our broken execution system works, or that killing someone in the name of justice makes us more safe,” he said.
His office clarified that the proposed commutations would not free any prisoners. Those affected would instead serve life sentences without the possibility of parole.
The process also requires further legal steps, including California Supreme Court review for prisoners who have twice been convicted of a felony.
The debate has drawn sharply divided reactions from victims' families. Marc Klaas, whose 12-year-old daughter Polly was abducted and killed in 1993, voiced opposition to Newsom's plan, according to the White House.
However, Polly's sister, Jess Nichol, supported the governor's decision, saying an execution would not contribute to her recovery or improve public safety.
California last carried out an execution in January 2006, while Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions in 2019.
Beyond capital punishment, Trump announced additional measures targeting public safety. He said he had directed the Department of Housing and Urban Development to strengthen screening for public-housing tenants and make it easier to remove problematic residents.
He also announced nearly $150 million in Justice Department grants to support the recruitment of more than 1,000 law-enforcement officers and improve responses to domestic violence and sexual assault.
Trump's federal directive and Newsom's proposed clemency measures remain separate processes. The presidential memorandum does not override California's authority over the state's death-row sentences.
With IANS inputs