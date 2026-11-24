Trump directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in additional murder cases and urged Congress to expand capital punishment

He criticised California governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to commute 548 death sentences to life without parole, while Newsom defended the move

Trump also ordered faster federal death-penalty proceedings and announced nearly $150 million in public-safety grants to recruit over 1,000 police officers

US President Donald Trump has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in additional categories of murder cases where permitted by law, while sharply criticising California governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to commute the state’s 548 death sentences to life imprisonment without parole.

Speaking at the Justice Department alongside families of murder victims, Trump urged Congress to expand capital punishment and ordered the department to speed up the implementation of federal death sentences.

A presidential memorandum directs the attorney general to pursue federal jurisdiction and seek the death penalty, where legally appropriate, in cases involving the first-degree murder of minors and killings committed during certain offences, including rape, child sexual abuse, kidnapping and human trafficking.

The directive does not independently create new death-eligible crimes. Federal prosecutors must still establish jurisdiction and satisfy existing legal requirements.

Trump also instructed the Justice department to prioritise legal proceedings involving federal death sentences, seek faster court hearings and eliminate administrative delays.

“My order also directs the attorney general to expedite the execution of federal death sentences. Once juries have spoken, capital punishment will be swift and certain,” Trump said.