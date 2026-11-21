Trump keeps Vance and Rubio on display as race for 2028 quietly heats up
Both potential successors stand behind Trump for 90 minutes as the president keeps the GOP succession question open
Trump keeps Vance and Rubio in the spotlight in a 90-minute White House briefing
Vance and Rubio offer contrasting demeanours while defending Trump's agenda and foreign policy
Trump sidesteps picking a successor as speculation over the 2028 Republican race gathers pace
For an hour and a half, US vice-president J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood behind President Donald Trump in the White House briefing room, barely a step apart, dressed in strikingly similar navy suits, white shirts and red ties, as the president fielded questions from reporters.
The vice-president smiled, occasionally furrowing his brow, while the secretary of state shifted his weight, fidgeted and sighed. The two men — widely viewed as potential Republican presidential contenders in 2028 — found themselves sharing the spotlight in what appeared to be another instalment of Donald Trump's increasingly public display of the possible contenders to succeed him.
With Trump approaching the final two years of his presidency, the appearance offered another glimpse of the delicate balancing act between two men seen as among the strongest prospects for the Republican nomination, even as neither has publicly committed to a White House bid.
Trump has repeatedly put Vance and Rubio in the spotlight, inviting audiences to weigh in on them and, on occasion, asking people in public and private settings what they think of the two. Months ago, both men took turns stepping into the role of White House press secretary in the same briefing room, defending Trump's policies and pitching his agenda.
The two insist they share a close friendship. Vance has avoided confirming whether he intends to run in 2028, while Rubio has said he would not enter the race if Vance were to contest it.
Vance and Rubio take turns defending Trump
Trump called the two men to the lectern one after the other, watching their remarks and gauging the response from the journalists packed into the room.
Vance went first, explaining that he had remained in Washington while Trump, Rubio and other officials travelled to the Philippines and China for international summits. He described his assignment as having to "stay back and hold down the fort", likening it to Home Alone — except, he joked, with "better food and more gold" at the White House.
"So, I missed you, sir," Vance told Trump before pivoting to praise the president's economic leadership.
Trump also weighed in on Vance's remarks about the Iran war, in which the vice president had distanced himself from the conflict and blamed it for the Republicans' midterm losses. Trump described Vance's position as "fine" and "accurate".
Vance, however, stopped short of defending the war as worth the political fallout, saying, "I think the president is the one who makes the decision, and the president has said he would do it again."
As Trump continued speaking, Vance laughed at his jokes but largely remained motionless, standing with his hands clasped in front of him.
Rubio was less still. He shifted from side to side, adjusted his tie and, at one point, pulled a note from his breast pocket to read through it. When his turn came, Rubio delivered his remarks in his familiar brisk, rapid-fire style, recapping Trump's Asia trip and defending his decision to engage with authoritarian leaders in China and Russia.
He appeared irked by a question about the meetings, arguing that diplomatic engagement was essential to global stability. "If these leaders can't get along and can't engage with one another and don't have a positive relationship, it is impossible to get anything good done for the country and the safety of the world," Rubio said.
A test of endurance — and matching outfits
The appearance was as much about physical endurance as political performance. Vance and Rubio remained standing behind Trump throughout the 90-minute briefing, an unusually long stretch in front of cameras.
The arrangement was reminiscent of the State of the Union address, where the House speaker and vice-president flank the president on camera. But unlike that annual address, the two men had no seats and remained standing for the entire briefing — which lasted longer than nearly every State of the Union address on record.
Both appeared conscious of the cameras trained on them. Their matching outfits — navy suits, white shirts and red ties — created an almost symmetrical backdrop, with Vance's greater height the most conspicuous difference.
Their flag pins offered another subtle contrast: Rubio wore a rectangular pin bearing the stars and stripes, while Vance's featured the flag waving from a pole.
Trump keeps the succession question open
The Republicans' midterm drubbing, widely interpreted as a rebuke of Trump, has done little to diminish his standing among the party's core supporters. His endorsement is expected to carry significant weight with voters in the 2028 Republican primaries.
Trump has praised both Vance and Rubio and floated the possibility of them running together, but has refrained from publicly backing either as his preferred successor. He did so again on Friday when a reporter asked which of the two he believed would make a better president.
"Oh, let me give you the answer to that," Trump said dryly, before the reporter moved on.
The briefing ended with Trump calling up his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, who offered an extended tribute to the president and listed his achievements.
Trump then delivered a parting jab at the two men who had spent the afternoon standing behind him. "We have breaking news — he was better than these two guys," Trump said. Turning to Miller, he added, "Do you want to run for president?"
With AP/PTI inputs