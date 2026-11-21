Trump keeps Vance and Rubio in the spotlight in a 90-minute White House briefing

Vance and Rubio offer contrasting demeanours while defending Trump's agenda and foreign policy

Trump sidesteps picking a successor as speculation over the 2028 Republican race gathers pace

For an hour and a half, US vice-president J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood behind President Donald Trump in the White House briefing room, barely a step apart, dressed in strikingly similar navy suits, white shirts and red ties, as the president fielded questions from reporters.

The vice-president smiled, occasionally furrowing his brow, while the secretary of state shifted his weight, fidgeted and sighed. The two men — widely viewed as potential Republican presidential contenders in 2028 — found themselves sharing the spotlight in what appeared to be another instalment of Donald Trump's increasingly public display of the possible contenders to succeed him.

With Trump approaching the final two years of his presidency, the appearance offered another glimpse of the delicate balancing act between two men seen as among the strongest prospects for the Republican nomination, even as neither has publicly committed to a White House bid.

Trump has repeatedly put Vance and Rubio in the spotlight, inviting audiences to weigh in on them and, on occasion, asking people in public and private settings what they think of the two. Months ago, both men took turns stepping into the role of White House press secretary in the same briefing room, defending Trump's policies and pitching his agenda.

The two insist they share a close friendship. Vance has avoided confirming whether he intends to run in 2028, while Rubio has said he would not enter the race if Vance were to contest it.