President Purin’s presence did irk the European leaders who were meeting in Berlin to discuss the stalemate in Ukraine. In Shenzhen, Trump greeted Putin by saying, ‘he is my friend’ while they shook hands. This provoked Polish prime minister Donald Tusk to post on X, “God, protect us from such friends”.

While the joint declaration following the trilateral emphasised energy security for global peace and stability, dialogue and elimination of the possibility of nuclear war, there was remarkably little concrete commitment on trade dispute, Iran or on Ukraine and trade disputes.

“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”, said the joint statement and added that the three largest nuclear powers would hold talks on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation. Trump said that the three nations are “uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons” on Earth, reviving efforts to push disarmament among the world’s largest nuclear powers. The three leaders also committed to push for United Nations reform. As three of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, they pledged to make the body “more effective in responding to global challenges”.

Xi described Thursday’s meeting with Putin and Trump as “positive, constructive and fruitful”. He emphasised that China, Russia and the US are three different countries. While they can’t change each other, the right attitude is to maintain mutual respect and to seek common ground amid differences. Xi added that the three should work together to maintain the security and stability of the world energy market.

Chairing a plenary session of the 21 Apec member economies, Xi called for deeper regional economic integration, freer trade and new sources of growth as global economic growth slows. “Economic globalisation may have setbacks, but Asia-Pacific cooperation should not turn backward,” President Xi said in his closing remarks.

India was not invited to the APEC leaders’ summit because it is not a member of APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation). India has long sought membership and several countries have expressed support at various times, but no consensus has been reached to admit new members since 1998. India does have healthy trade relations with APEC countries and has been trying to become a member for the past many years. Membership of the four-member Quad (others being US, Japan and Australia) gives India strategic influence but since the Grouping is perceived as essentially against China, India’s membership application for APEC has made no headway.