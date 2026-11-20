‘Compromised PM’ can’t sit at Trump-Xi-Putin table: Rahul Gandhi targets Modi
Remarks come a day after Trump, Xi and Putin hold a historic trilateral meeting in Shenzhen during APEC summit
Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at PM Modi, saying a Congress-led government would have secured India's place at the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting
Sharing a picture of the three leaders, Gandhi called Modi a "compromised PM" who could not sit at the table
The 19 November summit focused on global security, energy supplies, UN reforms and reducing nuclear risks
Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that India's prime minister would have been part of the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin if the Congress were in power.
Sharing a photograph of the three world leaders seated together during their trilateral meeting in China's Shenzhen on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table."
His remarks appeared to target Modi's foreign policy and India's position in global diplomatic affairs.
The comments came a day after Trump, Xi and Putin held an unprecedented three-way meeting on 19 November on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.
The meeting focused on major international issues, including the Ukraine conflict, nuclear arms control, energy security and global stability.
Following the talks, the three countries issued a joint declaration expressing support for United Nations reforms, increased oil and gas supplies, and dialogue to reduce nuclear risks. They also reaffirmed that a nuclear war must never be fought.
However, the summit produced few concrete breakthroughs, with the declaration offering broad commitments rather than specific measures to resolve ongoing international conflicts.
The rare gathering brought together the leaders of the world's three major nuclear powers, drawing attention to shifting global geopolitical dynamics and India's diplomatic position.
Rahul Gandhi's remarks add to the Congress leader's recent criticism of the Modi government's foreign policy and its handling of India's international relations.
With PTI inputs