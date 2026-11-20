Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at PM Modi, saying a Congress-led government would have secured India's place at the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting

Sharing a picture of the three leaders, Gandhi called Modi a "compromised PM" who could not sit at the table

The 19 November summit focused on global security, energy supplies, UN reforms and reducing nuclear risks

Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that India's prime minister would have been part of the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin if the Congress were in power.

Sharing a photograph of the three world leaders seated together during their trilateral meeting in China's Shenzhen on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table."

His remarks appeared to target Modi's foreign policy and India's position in global diplomatic affairs.