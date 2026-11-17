US court strikes down Trump administration’s plan to limit foreign student stays
Federal judge rules DHS exceeded its authority in seeking fixed visa stay limits for students, scholars and journalists
A US federal court has rejected a DHS plan to impose fixed limits on stays for foreign students, scholars and journalists
The proposal included a four-year limit for international students unless they secured federal approval to remain longer
Education groups welcomed the ruling, which preserves the longstanding ‘duration of status’ framework
A US federal court has struck down a Trump administration proposal to restrict how long international students, scholars and foreign journalists can remain in the country, ruling that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had exceeded its legal authority.
In a ruling delivered on Monday, Boston federal judge F. Dennis Saylor found the proposal arbitrary, capricious and contrary to law. The decision preserves the longstanding ‘duration of status’ framework, which allows eligible visa holders to remain in the US for the duration of their programmes rather than face a fixed departure deadline.
The policy, proposed by DHS in July, sought to limit international students’ stays to four years unless they obtained federal approval for an extension.
Saylor said the department’s approach would obstruct educational opportunities that Congress had intended to support. He ruled that the law did not give DHS sweeping authority to undermine the F-1 student visa programme.
The proposed changes also targeted foreign journalists, reducing their permitted stays from several years to 240 days, with a shorter limit of 90 days for Chinese journalists.
For students, the proposal would have halved the departure grace period after completing their studies or post-completion Optional Practical Training (OPT), from 60 days to 30. Those attending language programmes would have faced a cumulative stay limit of 24 months, including breaks and holidays.
Education and diaspora organisations welcomed the judgment, saying it offered certainty to international students and the institutions hosting them.
Khanderao Kand, president and chief of policy and strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), said the court’s intervention would help safeguard international students’ contribution to American science, technology, research and innovation.
Miriam Feldblum, president and CEO of the Presidents’ Alliance, one of the lead plaintiffs, described the decision as a significant victory for students, scholars and higher education institutions.
Feldblum said the administration’s policy measures had already damaged international interest in studying in the US, pointing to declines in enrolment and demand.
Fanta Aw, executive director and CEO of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, said the judgment reaffirmed the continuation of the duration of status policy.
The final ruling follows a preliminary injunction issued by Saylor in September, which blocked the proposed DHS rule from replacing the existing framework with fixed periods of admission.
DHS appealed that order to the First Circuit. On 3 November, the department asked the appeals court to pause proceedings for 30 days because a final judgment was expected shortly.
With PTI inputs