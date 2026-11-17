A US federal court has rejected a DHS plan to impose fixed limits on stays for foreign students, scholars and journalists

The proposal included a four-year limit for international students unless they secured federal approval to remain longer

Education groups welcomed the ruling, which preserves the longstanding ‘duration of status’ framework

A US federal court has struck down a Trump administration proposal to restrict how long international students, scholars and foreign journalists can remain in the country, ruling that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had exceeded its legal authority.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, Boston federal judge F. Dennis Saylor found the proposal arbitrary, capricious and contrary to law. The decision preserves the longstanding ‘duration of status’ framework, which allows eligible visa holders to remain in the US for the duration of their programmes rather than face a fixed departure deadline.

The policy, proposed by DHS in July, sought to limit international students’ stays to four years unless they obtained federal approval for an extension.

Saylor said the department’s approach would obstruct educational opportunities that Congress had intended to support. He ruled that the law did not give DHS sweeping authority to undermine the F-1 student visa programme.

The proposed changes also targeted foreign journalists, reducing their permitted stays from several years to 240 days, with a shorter limit of 90 days for Chinese journalists.

For students, the proposal would have halved the departure grace period after completing their studies or post-completion Optional Practical Training (OPT), from 60 days to 30. Those attending language programmes would have faced a cumulative stay limit of 24 months, including breaks and holidays.