US judge halts new stay limits for foreign students, media representatives

A US federal judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration rule that would have placed fixed limits on the time foreign students, exchange visitors and overseas media representatives could remain in the United States.

Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts granted a request by the plaintiffs to postpone the rule’s implementation under Section 705 of the Administrative Procedure Act. The measure had been due to take effect on Tuesday.

Published by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in July, the rule sought to replace the existing “duration of status” system covering F-class academic students, J-class exchange visitors and I-class foreign media representatives.

Under the proposed framework, F and J visa holders would generally have been allowed to remain for the length of their academic or exchange programmes, subject to a maximum period of four years. They would also have received 30 days to leave the country after completing their programmes.

Those requiring additional time to finish their studies, training or exchange activities would have been required to apply to US Citizenship and Immigration Services for an extension.

Foreign media representatives holding I-class visas would have been admitted for the time needed to complete their assignments, with each stay capped at 240 days. Extensions would have remained available.