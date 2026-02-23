Trump raises global tariffs to 15% amid fallout from US Supreme Court setback

Yet the president signalled this may be only an interim step. During the five-month window, his administration plans to examine the use of Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 — a provision that permits tariffs against countries deemed to engage in unfair or discriminatory trade practices. However, unlike emergency powers, Section 301 requires formal investigations, consultations, and detailed procedural compliance. Its use in 2018 to levy tariffs on China followed an extensive probe by the US Trade Representative, underscoring the time and resources such action demands.

Another possible pathway lies in Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 — the same authority used during Trump’s first term to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium on national security grounds. But this provision is product-specific and cannot easily replicate the sweeping nature of the earlier global tariffs. Its previous application was challenged at the World Trade Organisation, where a panel ruled the US had misapplied national security exceptions — a finding Trump has previously dismissed.

Beyond the policy manoeuvring looms the multi-billion-dollar question of refunds. With the Supreme Court ruling the IEEPA tariffs unlawful, an estimated US$175 billion (A$247 billion) in collected duties could potentially be subject to repayment. The court offered no guidance on the mechanics of refunds, likely leaving the matter to lower courts.

The United States Court of International Trade had earlier indicated it could order reliquidation and refunds if the tariffs were deemed illegal. Anticipating such an outcome, several corporations had already moved to protect their interests. Retail giant Costco, for instance, filed suit last year seeking full reimbursement in the event the tariffs were struck down. However, the refund process may prove protracted and contentious, with Trump suggesting the issue could remain tied up in litigation for years.

For Australia and other US trading partners, the immediate impact is mixed. The increase to a 15 per cent baseline rate levels the field among exporters for the next 150 days, but it may also erode competitiveness in the US market. While Australian exporters do not directly pay the tariffs, they may face pressure to absorb part of the additional cost. Notably, certain sectors — including beef, critical minerals, energy products and pharmaceuticals — have been exempted under a White House proclamation.

Despite Trump’s assertion that “great certainty” has been restored, the global trade environment remains fraught. Legal battles, retaliatory measures, and complex statutory investigations now shape the next chapter of US trade policy — one defined less by simplicity and more by procedural intricacy and international scrutiny.

With PTI inputs