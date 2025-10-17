Donald Trump reboots Ukraine-Russia war peace effort, will meet Putin
US president claims Middle East success could aid negotiations to end Russia-Ukraine war
In a dramatic turn in international diplomacy, US President Donald Trump on Thursday, 16 October, announced a renewed push to bring an end to the “inglorious” war between Russia and Ukraine, signaling a fresh chapter in his high-profile, and often unconventional, peacemaking efforts. Trump revealed that he would personally meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a carefully orchestrated strategy aimed at negotiating a ceasefire in the long-drawn conflict.
Speaking ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House on Friday, Trump disclosed that he had a telephone conversation with Putin, describing it on his platform Truth Social as highly productive: “I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation.” He further stated that he would brief Zelenskyy on the discussion, reflecting his signature style of blending direct diplomacy with personal engagement. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the conversation, adding official weight to the unprecedented outreach.
This marks a notable shift from Trump’s earlier approach. His highly publicized summit in Alaska in August had ended without agreement, and he subsequently adopted a hardline stance on Russia. Yet, emboldened by his recent success in halting the Gaza conflict, Trump has turned his attention back to Ukraine, asserting that his Middle East diplomacy could lend leverage in ending the war: “I actually believe that the success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the war with Russia/Ukraine,” he claimed.
Trump also revealed plans for a team of high-level advisors, led by secretary of state Marco Rubio, to meet Russian officials next week at a location yet to be confirmed. Following this, he intends to personally meet Putin in Budapest, Hungary, a choice of venue underscoring political symbolism, as Hungary’s President Viktor Orban shares ideological affinity with Trump while maintaining relatively conciliatory ties with Moscow.
Not limiting his vision to merely ending hostilities, Trump hinted at broader strategic negotiations: “We also spent a great deal of time talking about Trade between Russia and the United States when the War with Ukraine is over,” he noted, reflecting his penchant for blending diplomacy with economic leverage.
Ever attentive to international accolades, Trump highlighted Putin’s own recognition of his recent diplomatic feats: “President Putin congratulated me and the United States on the Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East, something that, he said, has been dreamed of for centuries.”
Yet, Trump’s approach remains multi-dimensional. Reports indicate that after the failed Alaska summit, he ramped up intelligence cooperation with Ukraine and considered arming Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles, which could bring Russian targets within Ukrainian reach. His rhetoric toward Russia and Putin has also grown sharper, balancing conciliation with assertive pressure.
Echoing the cautious optimism of the Kremlin, Peskov stated on Wednesday that Russia was open to ending the war and appreciated Trump’s renewed efforts as a potential path to resolution.
Trump’s latest moves reflect a blend of high-stakes diplomacy, personal negotiation flair, and strategic maneuvering, as he seeks to reassert his role as a global dealmaker — this time, on one of the world’s most volatile fronts.
With IANS inputs
