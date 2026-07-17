Trump releases declassified intel alleging China sought to influence US polls

US President Donald Trump has released a fresh batch of declassified intelligence records that he claims show China sought to influence American politics by undermining his presidency and attempting to affect the outcome of the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential election.

Announcing the release at the White House on Thursday, Trump said the intelligence assessments indicated that Beijing opposed his administration because of its policies towards China, including higher tariffs, a tougher national security posture and military expansion.

According to Trump, the declassified material includes CIA assessments stating that the Chinese Communist Party adopted a strategy in mid-2018 aimed at reducing public support for him and preventing his re-election.

He said one intelligence assessment concluded that China was actively working to influence both the 2018 congressional elections and the 2020 presidential contest, while another described Beijing's objective as undermining domestic confidence in the US President.

The declassified summaries released by the White House allege that China planned a broad influence campaign by exploiting existing social, political and economic divisions within the United States. The reported themes included the economy, racial tensions, the COVID-19 pandemic, policing, civil-military relations, political polarisation, women's rights, immigration, gun policy and US-China relations.