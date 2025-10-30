Donald Trump revives US nuclear tests, invokes rivals’ atomic ambitions
US president's remarks follow Russia’s tests of Burevestnik missile and Poseidon drone, both touted as nuclear-capable and intercontinental
In a dramatic declaration that has sent ripples through global diplomatic and security circles, US President Donald Trump announced that he has directed the Department of War to commence testing of America’s nuclear arsenal — a move he said was prompted by similar programmes being pursued by “other countries.”
“The process will begin immediately,” Trump proclaimed, in a late-night post on X that invoked both pride and reluctant necessity.
Trump asserted that the United States now possesses the world’s largest and most advanced nuclear stockpile, crediting a “complete update and renovation” of existing weapons undertaken during his first term in office. “Because of the tremendous destructive power, I hated to do it, but had no choice!” he wrote, adding that Russia ranks second and China, though a distant third, could catch up within five years.
“Because of other countries’ testing programmes, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said.
US president’s fiery remarks come on the heels of Russia’s testing of two nuclear-powered strategic weapons — the 9M730 Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone — both touted by Moscow as capable of carrying nuclear warheads over intercontinental distances.
While Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the developments as milestones in strategic defense, claiming that the Poseidon remains “impossible to intercept,” Trump condemned the moves as “inappropriate”, urging Moscow to end the war in Ukraine instead.
“I don’t think it’s an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying either. By the way, he ought to get the war ended. A war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year,” Trump remarked pointedly.
Putin, for his part, maintained that the Burevestnik’s miniaturized nuclear reactor — “1,000 times smaller” than those used in submarines — could be activated within minutes, offering unprecedented responsiveness in the event of conflict.
The unfolding nuclear rhetoric has reignited global anxieties reminiscent of Cold War brinkmanship, with analysts warning that a renewed cycle of weapons testing by major powers could shatter decades of deterrence-based stability and arms control norms.
For now, Washington, Moscow, and Beijing appear locked in a familiar — and perilous — dance of power, pride, and deterrence, with the world watching closely as the old shadows of nuclear rivalry lengthen once again.
