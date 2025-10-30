Donald Trump revives US nuclear tests, invokes rivals’ atomic ambitions

“Because of other countries’ testing programmes, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said.

US president’s fiery remarks come on the heels of Russia’s testing of two nuclear-powered strategic weapons — the 9M730 Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone — both touted by Moscow as capable of carrying nuclear warheads over intercontinental distances.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the developments as milestones in strategic defense, claiming that the Poseidon remains “impossible to intercept,” Trump condemned the moves as “inappropriate”, urging Moscow to end the war in Ukraine instead.

“I don’t think it’s an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying either. By the way, he ought to get the war ended. A war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year,” Trump remarked pointedly.

Putin, for his part, maintained that the Burevestnik’s miniaturized nuclear reactor — “1,000 times smaller” than those used in submarines — could be activated within minutes, offering unprecedented responsiveness in the event of conflict.

The unfolding nuclear rhetoric has reignited global anxieties reminiscent of Cold War brinkmanship, with analysts warning that a renewed cycle of weapons testing by major powers could shatter decades of deterrence-based stability and arms control norms.

For now, Washington, Moscow, and Beijing appear locked in a familiar — and perilous — dance of power, pride, and deterrence, with the world watching closely as the old shadows of nuclear rivalry lengthen once again.