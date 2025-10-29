Trump’s ‘peacemaking’ and ‘protective’ instincts withdraw US might from West Asia — to Venezuela

President Donald Trump’s decision to redeploy the nation’s most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, from near Croatia in the Mediterranean Sea to South America marks a significant strategic shift amid growing challenges both in the Western Hemisphere and West Asia both.

It comes at a critical moment, with the fragile US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas facing renewed threats from the escalating violence in Gaza, with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu again having ordered “powerful strikes” throughout the Strip.

Yet, at this juncture, the US will find itself in the unusual position of having only a single aircraft carrier deployed globally — with none present near Europe or West Asia.

This is unusual, as in recent years, multiple carriers were deployed in the region, especially after the US joined the Israeli strikes on Iran in June 2025 and combat operations against Yemen’s Houthi rebels intensified in the Red Sea.

Aircraft carriers, as symbols of American military power, have played pivotal roles in signalling US foreign policy priorities before. But in particular, since the Hamas-led attack in Israel on 7 October 2023, the US has deployed carriers to West Asia five times, sometimes with two carriers simultaneously stationed there.

The reassignment of the USS Gerald R. Ford now, pulling it back from West Asia, underscores the Trump administration’s growing emphasis on combating drug cartels closer to home — an expression of its ‘America First’ policy focused more on US priorities than its allies, similar to the way it has pulled away from NATO and the Paris Accord, defunded USAID and reduced support to Ukraine (barring the attempts to broker a peace that Trump can claim credit for).

The recent Nobel Peace Prize snub likely has not helped sweeten the POTUS towards South American and Canadian political leaders who have been holdouts against his influence.