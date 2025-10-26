Trump turns up the heat: Slaps extra 10pc tariffs on Canada over ad dispute

In yet another dramatic twist to the simmering trade feud between Washington and Ottawa, US President Donald Trump has announced a fresh 10 per cent tariff on Canadian goods — this time over what he called a “fraudulent advertisement” featuring former President Ronald Reagan.

The extraordinary escalation came in a late-night Truth Social post on Saturday, where Trump accused Canada of deliberately airing the controversial ad — which criticised US tariffs using doctored footage of Reagan — during the World Series, despite his earlier warnings.

“Their advertisement was to be taken down immediately,” Trump wrote. “But they let it run last night, knowing it was a fraud. Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the tariff on Canada by 10 per cent over and above what they are paying now.”

Trump went further, accusing Canada of trying to sway the ongoing deliberations of the US Supreme Court, which is reviewing legal challenges to his earlier tariff decisions.

“The sole purpose of this fraud,” he thundered, “was Canada’s hope that the Supreme Court will come to their rescue on tariffs that they’ve used for years to hurt the United States.”