Gaza ceasefire going up in smoke as Israel resumes ‘powerful strikes’, killing 33 kids

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late on 28 October, Tuesday, that he has ordered the Israeli army to carry out “powerful strikes” in Gaza immediately, escalating tensions that threaten the fragile US-brokered ceasefire — over allegations of Hamas playing fast-and-loose with the conditions agreed upon.

In response, Hamas declared it would delay handing over the body of a hostage that it had recovered, increasing pressure on the already tenuous truce.

Associated Press reporters and witnesses reported hearing tank fire and seeing explosions in multiple parts of Gaza, including Gaza City and Deir al-Balah. This latest strike order follows an incident where Israeli forces were allegedly fired upon in southern Gaza and after Hamas handed over some body parts on 27 October, Monday, that Israel identified as partial remains of a hostage already recovered earlier in the war.

Netanyahu called the return of these body parts a “clear violation” of the ceasefire, which mandates that Hamas promptly return all remaining hostages held in Gaza.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz warned in a statement, “Hamas would pay a heavy price for attacking Israeli soldiers in Gaza and for violating the agreement on returning the deceased hostages.”

This has included at least 60 people dead overnight, over half of them children, per local hospital officials’ counts on 29 October, Wednesday.