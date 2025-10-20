Ceasefire in Gaza resumes after deadly clashes test fragile truce

The Israeli military said on Sunday that a ceasefire in Gaza had resumed after an alleged attack that killed two of its soldiers triggered a wave of retaliatory airstrikes which, according to Palestinian officials, left at least 26 people dead — the most serious test yet of this month’s truce.

US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire he brokered remained intact and suggested Hamas leadership might not have been responsible for the latest violence. “We think maybe the leadership isn’t involved in that,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One. “Either way … it’s going to be handled toughly but properly.”

Trump said he did not yet know whether Israel’s strikes were justified. “I’d have to get back to you on that,” he added.

An Israeli security source said aid deliveries into Gaza were expected to resume on Monday following US pressure, shortly after Israel announced a temporary halt to supplies in response to what it described as a “blatant” Hamas violation of the truce.

The Israeli Defence Forces said they had carried out strikes across Gaza, targeting Hamas field commanders, gunmen, a tunnel and weapons depots, after militants launched an anti-tank missile and opened fire on Israeli troops, killing two soldiers.

Palestinian residents and health officials said at least 26 people were killed in the air raids, including one woman and a child. One strike reportedly hit a former school in Nuseirat being used to shelter displaced families.

“We’re going to have to see what’s happening. We want to make sure that it’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas,” Trump said. Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected to travel to Israel on Monday, according to both Israeli and US officials.