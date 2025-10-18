It’s still a pause more than peace in Gaza

US President Donald Trump says the war in Gaza is over. The hostages have been freed, the bombs have stopped for now, and Trump has gone back home feeling smug about his star turn ushering in “a new dawn in the Middle East”.

The reality is more complex. A ceasefire and a partial pullback are welcome first steps, but the plan allows Israel to retain control of large parts of Gaza, and the timeline for full withdrawal is unclear.

Netanyahu even declined the invitation to attend the ceasefire ceremony in Egypt. The peace plan, such as it is, does not mandate cooperation with international law or investigators. Israeli forces remain inside Gaza, and aid and fuel supplies still depend on crossings that can close without warning.

For people in Gaza, there is some relief. The shelling has largely stopped, aid deliveries are trickling in, and a few thousand detainees have returned home. Some families have begun the long walk north, but the peace couldn’t be more fragile. Israel has also announced that it will not abide by the humanitarian terms of the ceasefire agreement.

The process itself is a minefield. There was confusion over even the handover of the mortal remains of deceased hostages. A single dispute over hostages, weapons or the tiniest ‘governance’ detail could snap the fragile peace. The other grim possibility is an endless indeterminate state of no big airstrikes but no real rights for Palestinians either, no real return home for them, and a chain of crowded camps becoming the new normal.

A day after the signing of the ceasefire deal, Israeli forces shot dead nine Palestinians in Gaza. Even as Trump was announcing the historic dawn of a new Middle East, Netanyahu was vowing to demilitarise Gaza, threatening that if it couldn’t be done the easy way, it would be done the hard way. That is not the language of peace; it sounds like someone is keeping options open.