A peace plan that is anything but

Even as the death toll in Gaza mounts daily and the Gaza health ministry keeps that grim ledger, even as we realise that the official statistics possibly count only a fraction of the lives lost, even as the world watches a genocide and deals with its moral paralysis, and even as the perpetrators of the genocide now issue ultimatums cloaked in a peace plan, one wonders what the people who still survive in Gaza make of all this.

The world has not been without words. On 12–13 September, the UN General Assembly endorsed — by 142 votes to 10 — the New York Declaration for a two-state solution, while a sizeable bloc of Western countries ‘recognised’ an imagined State of Palestine. It was as close as we have been in decades to a global chorus for Palestinian statehood.

Yet, even as leaders kept mouthing their condemnations of Israel and others their recognition for Palestine, the pounding of Gaza continued without pause. And even as delegates trooped out of the hall as he spoke, Netanyahu vowed to “finish the job” in Gaza.

Into this moment stepped the US President with a peace plan, which aims to reshape Gaza’s governance, security and economy. Netanyahu secured key edits in the plan to slow Israeli withdrawal and allow the army to retain control over large parts of the Strip.

No Palestinian, not even a dummy, was consulted while drafting the plan, which envisages a ‘Board of Peace’ to run Gaza’s interim administration that Trump himself will chair and will include former British prime minister Tony Blair. This 20-point plan also envisions the deployment of a stabilisation force, details of which remain vague.

Central to the proposal is the demand for full demilitarisation and the removal of Hamas from power. For many Palestinians, these terms amount to surrender. Even if Hamas accepts the plan, doubts will linger about its prospects, given the failure of earlier initiatives.