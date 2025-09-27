The charade of ‘recognition’ for Palestine

After years of silence, Western capitals are once again speaking of Palestine. The United Kingdom, France, Belgium and several other European countries besides Canada and Australia have decided to formally recognise the State of Palestine. The timing is not accidental. Public outrage in their countries is becoming impossible to ignore, and these governments are being forced to weigh the political costs of their silence and complicity.

Israel’s war on Gaza, now on for nearly two years, has claimed an estimated 680,000 Palestinian lives — and more are dying every day. The televised slaughter of men, women and children defies description, the world’s apathy beggars belief and Israel’s impunity makes a mockery of the so-called rules-based international order.

Famine stalks Gaza; the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has called Israel’s occupation unlawful; the International Criminal Court (ICC) has arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; the UN Commission has found Israel guilty of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. And yet the carnage continues unabated.

This belated ‘recognition’ is worth little. History bears witness that such symbolic gestures do not translate into real sovereignty. Since Israel’s 1967 occupation, Palestinians have lived under military rule and fought for statehood through both resistance and diplomacy.

The ‘recognition’ is cheap. It requires no sacrifice of economic interests, no confrontation with Washington and no pause in Europe’s longstanding support for Israel’s occupation and war.

Unless it is backed by concrete action (read: embargo/ boycott) on trade, weapons transfers, corporate responsibility and a diplomatic blacklisting of Israel, the ‘recognition’ will remain a hollow gesture, and very likely fail to contain even the domestic anger that has prodded these governments to make visible gestures.

Even the US calls the recognition of the State of Palestine performative, which it is, though America’s denunciation is also a performance — for Israel’s benefit. The US has warned the recognisers-come-lately of consequences if they take measures against Israel. Israeli officials speak openly of retaliation against France. Some ministers are urging annexation of parts of the West Bank, which is on the Israeli radar anyway.