No chance Gaza peace plan will last

With two years of war having passed into the bloodied history of modern times, celebrations were seen on both sides of the northern frontier as the ‘historic’ Gaza peace plan was foisted on Palestine by an American-led international order.

This plan is likely to bite the dust like previous ones including the January agreement which was violated by Israel after just two months. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will try to subvert the agreement (finalised for the first phase only) to hold on to power with the Israeli Supreme Court waiting in the wings to oust him from office.

In fact, Trump while signing the first phase plan stated that he couldn’t guarantee that Israel would not attack Hamas again if they tried to regroup while the Israeli defence minister Israel Katz has given orders to the IDF to hunt down Hamas militants once the dust settled on the Peace Plan.

The first phase of the peace plan is done, and 20 living hostages were released from Hamas’s captivity while Israel delivered on its agreement to free nearly 2000 Palestinian militants and civilians. A grand ceremony jointly hosted by Egypt and USA on 13 October at the Egyptian resort town of Sharm al-Sheikh brought a galaxy of some twenty odd world leaders from the western world as well as the region to applaud the statesmanship of the US president.

For the latter it has been a godsend as the Nobel Peace Prize for this year went to the Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado who in turn dedicated the prize to Trump for his “untiring efforts for peace”. Machado is a disturbing choice given that she has not only supported the genocidal actions of Netanyahu in Gaza but also asked the latter for support to fight President Nicolas Maduro under the guise of bringing back democracy to Venezuela.