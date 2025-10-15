Over 9,100 Palestinians still in Israeli custody despite ceasefire prisoner release

Despite the recent release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under a swap deal with Israel, more than 9,100 Palestinians remain in Israeli custody, with rights groups raising serious concerns about their treatment.

15 October, Monday’s exchange saw the release of 20 Israeli captives held in Gaza, marking the third such swap between Israel and Hamas since the current conflict began in October 2023.

Earlier exchanges included the release of 240 Palestinians in return for 105 Israelis during a short truce shortly after the outbreak of war, followed by a larger swap in January and February that freed 1,778 Palestinians for 38 Israeli captives. In total, 3,985 Palestinians have now been released in exchange for 163 Israelis.

Nevertheless, over 9,100 Palestinians remain imprisoned, many without charge or trial, and human rights organisations describe their conditions as harsh and abusive. Prior to the conflict, Israel held around 5,000 Palestinian detainees, a number that has since more than doubled to over 11,100 by October 2025, before the latest releases.

Among those still in custody are 52 women, roughly 400 children and dozens of medical workers, journalists, activists and civilians accused of vague charges such as ‘incitement’. Additionally, 3,544 are being held under administrative detention, which allows indefinite imprisonment without trial, while hundreds from Gaza are detained under Israel’s ‘Unlawful Combatant’ law.