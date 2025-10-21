Trump warns Hamas of ‘eradication’ if Gaza ceasefire is breached

US President Donald Trump has warned that Hamas will be “eradicated” if it violates the Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel, while affirming that the militant group would be given an opportunity to uphold its commitments under the deal.

Speaking at the White House on Monday alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump said, “We made a deal with Hamas that they’re going to behave, they’re going to be nice. And if they’re not, we’re going to eradicate them and they know that.”

Trump, who helped broker the truce nearly two weeks ago, said the ceasefire had repeatedly come under strain as Israel accused Hamas of delaying the return of hostages’ bodies and carrying out fresh attacks.

Despite this, Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya told Egypt’s Al-Qahera News that the group remained committed to the agreement, citing difficulties in recovering bodies but stressing their determination to uphold the accord.

“The Gaza agreement will hold because we want it to, and our will to abide by it is strong,” al-Hayya said.