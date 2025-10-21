Trump warns Hamas of ‘eradication’ if Gaza ceasefire is breached
US Vice President JD Vance heads to Israel amid fragile truce and renewed tensions
US President Donald Trump has warned that Hamas will be “eradicated” if it violates the Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel, while affirming that the militant group would be given an opportunity to uphold its commitments under the deal.
Speaking at the White House on Monday alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump said, “We made a deal with Hamas that they’re going to behave, they’re going to be nice. And if they’re not, we’re going to eradicate them and they know that.”
Trump, who helped broker the truce nearly two weeks ago, said the ceasefire had repeatedly come under strain as Israel accused Hamas of delaying the return of hostages’ bodies and carrying out fresh attacks.
Despite this, Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya told Egypt’s Al-Qahera News that the group remained committed to the agreement, citing difficulties in recovering bodies but stressing their determination to uphold the accord.
“The Gaza agreement will hold because we want it to, and our will to abide by it is strong,” al-Hayya said.
Trump also issued a stern warning to Hamas over reports of public executions of rivals and alleged collaborators, urging the group to refrain from such acts as it seeks to consolidate control in Gaza.
The president made clear that American troops would not take part in any direct confrontation with Hamas, pointing to the formation of an international stabilisation force for Gaza involving multiple nations willing to deploy troops. “You have Israel, which would go in in two minutes if I asked them to,” Trump said. “But right now, we’re giving it a chance. Hopefully, there’ll be a little less violence.”
However, he cautioned that further aggression would provoke a strong response. “If they keep doing what they’re doing, we’ll go in and straighten it out — very quickly and quite violently,” he remarked.
Trump argued that Hamas’s power had diminished following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, its main regional supporter. “They don’t have anyone backing them anymore. They have to be good because if they’re not, they’ll be eradicated,” he said.
Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance departed for Israel shortly after Trump’s comments, joining special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to discuss regional developments. The Israeli leader’s office confirmed that Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, are expected to meet Netanyahu during their visit.
The diplomatic flurry comes amid renewed tension and sporadic violence that threaten to unravel the fragile truce in Gaza.