United States ‘warns’ of Hamas attack against Gaza civilians

The United States has raised alarms over credible reports suggesting that Hamas may be planning an imminent attack on Palestinian civilians, a move that could unravel recent diplomatic efforts to stabilise Gaza.

The US Department of State said it has alerted the guarantor nations of the Gaza peace agreement to the intelligence, emphasising that any such attack would threaten the fragile ceasefire and progress made toward peace.

“Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire,” the Department said in a statement issued Saturday.

The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States, went into effect on 10 October, with its first phase focusing on prisoner and detainee exchanges, the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces.