United States ‘warns’ of Hamas attack against Gaza civilians
Hamas calls Netanyahu’s move a blatant breach of the ceasefire, undermining commitments to mediators
The United States has raised alarms over credible reports suggesting that Hamas may be planning an imminent attack on Palestinian civilians, a move that could unravel recent diplomatic efforts to stabilise Gaza.
The US Department of State said it has alerted the guarantor nations of the Gaza peace agreement to the intelligence, emphasising that any such attack would threaten the fragile ceasefire and progress made toward peace.
“Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire,” the Department said in a statement issued Saturday.
The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States, went into effect on 10 October, with its first phase focusing on prisoner and detainee exchanges, the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces.
Also Read: It’s still a pause more than peace in Gaza
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the receipt of the body of the 10th deceased Israeli hostage held in Gaza, in addition to all 20 remaining living hostages. Later Saturday evening, the IDF updated that two more deceased hostages had been returned, highlighting the grim realities intertwined with the ongoing negotiations.
Hamas has yet to publicly respond to the US warning. Earlier, the group criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to keep the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza closed until further notice, asserting that it would delay recovery operations and the handover of bodies of Israeli hostages. In a press statement, Hamas accused Netanyahu’s move of being a blatant breach of the ceasefire agreement, undermining commitments made before mediators and guarantor parties.
As tensions simmer, the delicate fabric of the Gaza ceasefire hangs in the balance. While humanitarian aid and prisoner exchanges are slowly moving forward, the shadow of potential violence threatens to undo months of painstaking diplomacy, reminding all parties of the fragility of peace in the region.
With IANS inputs