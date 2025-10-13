Nobel farce: Maria Corina Machado’s award exposes the Prize’s hollow core

Oslo’s choice casts long shadows over the Nobel’s fading prestige, revealing a selection process entangled in geopolitical favouritism. This award, ostensibly honouring ‘non-violence’, spotlights instead a figure whose actions have fuelled multiple cycles of instability in her home country.

Machado’s political baptism was not by the ballot box, but through the smoke of subversion.

In April 2002, as tanks rolled through Caracas during the short-lived overthrow of President Hugo Chávez, she emerged as a key operative in the opposition’s shadow government. Signing the infamous Carmona Decree, Machado lent her name to a document that suspended the constitution, shuttered the National Assembly and dismantled judicial independence in one fell swoop. Justified as a corrective to electoral excess, it was in fact a blueprint for institutional erasure.

The coup, backed by business elites and US embassy whispers, lasted three days. On 14 April, popular mobilisation restored Chávez.

Machado framed her brief triumph as a spontaneous uprising against tyranny, glossing over the violence that claimed 19 lives and the media blackouts that silenced dissent. Critics, including human rights watchdogs, later documented how opposition factions, with Machado’s vocal support, targeted state media and union leaders.