Colombia recalls envoy after Trump’s tariff threats, 'drug leader' remark

Colombia said on Monday it has recalled its ambassador from Washington following remarks by US President Donald Trump, who threatened to raise tariffs on Colombian goods and halt all financial assistance to the South American nation — escalating an already volatile diplomatic rift over recent US military strikes in the Caribbean.

In an unusually sharp statement, Colombia’s foreign ministry said the decision was made “in protest at the offensive and unfounded accusations” made by the US President, who on Sunday referred to President Gustavo Petro as an “illegal drug leader”.

The comment, which the Petro administration described as “deeply insulting”, marked the latest downturn in relations between Washington and Bogotá — a partnership that has historically been one of the closest between the United States and any Latin American government.

Tensions have been mounting for weeks after a series of US military strikes on small vessels in the Caribbean, which Washington claims were transporting narcotics. The bombings have killed dozens of people, including civilians, and provoked outrage across Latin America.

Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president, has condemned the US operations as a violation of international law and Colombian sovereignty. “Mr. Trump, Colombia has never been rude to the United States ... but you are rude and ignorant to Colombia,” Petro wrote on X. “Since I am not a businessman, I am even less a drug trafficker. There is no greed in my heart.”

The president was responding after a US airstrike on Sunday destroyed a small fishing boat in Colombian waters, killing three people. US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said the target was a vessel operated by the National Liberation Army (ELN), a leftist insurgent group involved in narcotics smuggling.