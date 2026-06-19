Trump says Meloni 'begged' for photo. Italy isn't amused

According to La7, Trump claimed Meloni had "begged" him for a photo opportunity. He reportedly said he was under no obligation to agree but did so because he felt sorry for her. The broadcaster has published a dubbed version of the exchange online rather than the original English-language audio.

Explaining why she felt compelled to respond, Meloni said: "Certain things deserve an immediate response."

"Donald Trump's statements are completely fabricated. I am frankly stunned," she said. "I don't know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies. After all, this isn't the first time this has happened."

The remark appeared to reference an interview Trump gave to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in April, in which he criticised Meloni's refusal to support the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. Meloni chose not to respond publicly at the time.

By Friday, however, Rome appeared far less inclined to let the latest broadside pass unanswered. "I can only say that it's a shame he doesn't show the same resolve toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States — toward leaders with whom he, on the other hand, is much more accommodating," Meloni said. "But there's one thing he must remember: Italy and I do not beg."

The clash marks another sign of strain in a relationship that had initially appeared promising when Trump returned to the White House for a second term. Meloni had sought to build on traditionally strong US-Italian ties and positioned herself as a bridge between Washington and Brussels. She was also the only European Union head of government to attend Trump's inauguration.