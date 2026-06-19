Trump says Meloni 'begged' for photo. Italy isn't amused
PM calls claim "completely fabricated" as Rome's patience with Trump's boasts appears to wear thin
The Italian government on Friday hit back sharply at US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph during the recent G7 summit, in a rare public rebuke that suggested one of Washington's closest European partners had grown tired of the president's penchant for self-aggrandisement.
Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani went so far as to cancel a planned trip to the United States this weekend, describing Trump's remarks as "serious and offensive" not only to Meloni but to Italy as a whole.
Meloni herself responded with an unusually direct video message, dismissing the claim as "completely fabricated" before delivering a pointed rejoinder: "Italy and I do not beg."
Trump made the comments during an interview broadcast on Italian television network La7 on Friday morning. Asked about Ukraine, the US president instead veered towards Meloni and their interactions during the recently concluded G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.
The two leaders were filmed speaking on several occasions during the gathering, including a one-on-one conversation on a small sofa that attracted considerable media attention.
According to La7, Trump claimed Meloni had "begged" him for a photo opportunity. He reportedly said he was under no obligation to agree but did so because he felt sorry for her. The broadcaster has published a dubbed version of the exchange online rather than the original English-language audio.
Explaining why she felt compelled to respond, Meloni said: "Certain things deserve an immediate response."
"Donald Trump's statements are completely fabricated. I am frankly stunned," she said. "I don't know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies. After all, this isn't the first time this has happened."
The remark appeared to reference an interview Trump gave to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in April, in which he criticised Meloni's refusal to support the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. Meloni chose not to respond publicly at the time.
By Friday, however, Rome appeared far less inclined to let the latest broadside pass unanswered. "I can only say that it's a shame he doesn't show the same resolve toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States — toward leaders with whom he, on the other hand, is much more accommodating," Meloni said. "But there's one thing he must remember: Italy and I do not beg."
The clash marks another sign of strain in a relationship that had initially appeared promising when Trump returned to the White House for a second term. Meloni had sought to build on traditionally strong US-Italian ties and positioned herself as a bridge between Washington and Brussels. She was also the only European Union head of government to attend Trump's inauguration.
Since then, however, differences have emerged over several major international issues. Meloni has criticised the US war against Iran as illegal, while Italy has remained firmly supportive of Ukraine. Trump's tariff policies and unwavering support for Israel's campaign in Gaza have added further friction.
Italy's defence minister Guido Crosetto joined the criticism on Friday, saying he found it impossible to imagine Meloni begging anyone for a photograph — "not even under threat".
"I can, however, imagine how much it cost her to set aside what Trump had said weeks ago, to serve the interests of Italy, of Europe, and of the West," Crosetto wrote on X. "Jokes of this kind do no good to anyone: neither to the USA, nor to Italy, nor to the alliance."
With AP/PTI inputs