Trump says Iran ‘can’t blackmail us’; Tehran hits back, signals no compromise

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Washington would not be pressured by Tehran even as talks between the two sides continue, underscoring a dual approach of diplomacy and deterrence amid rising Gulf tensions.

Speaking at the White House, Trump confirmed ongoing engagement but stressed a firm US stance. “We’re talking to them… it’s working out very well. We’re taking a tough stand,” he said, warning that Iran would no longer “get away” with its actions. He accused Tehran of attempting to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, adding, “They wanted to close up the strait again… and they can’t blackmail us.”

Highlighting the global stakes, Trump pointed to the strategic importance of the waterway and suggested US measures were already altering shipping routes, with more vessels heading towards American ports. He also hinted at possible developments in talks soon, without elaborating.