Trump says Iran ‘can’t blackmail us’; Tehran hits back, signals no compromise
Iran says it won’t compromise on national interests, reviews fresh US proposals
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Washington would not be pressured by Tehran even as talks between the two sides continue, underscoring a dual approach of diplomacy and deterrence amid rising Gulf tensions.
Speaking at the White House, Trump confirmed ongoing engagement but stressed a firm US stance. “We’re talking to them… it’s working out very well. We’re taking a tough stand,” he said, warning that Iran would no longer “get away” with its actions. He accused Tehran of attempting to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, adding, “They wanted to close up the strait again… and they can’t blackmail us.”
Highlighting the global stakes, Trump pointed to the strategic importance of the waterway and suggested US measures were already altering shipping routes, with more vessels heading towards American ports. He also hinted at possible developments in talks soon, without elaborating.
Reinforcing his hardline position, Trump defended the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, linking it to US troop casualties and accusing Iran of supplying weapons used in attacks on American forces.
Tehran, however, pushed back strongly. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it would continue to exercise control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until the conflict ends, citing the ongoing US naval blockade. It warned that any disruption or coercive action would be treated as a violation of the current ceasefire.
Iran also reiterated that its negotiating team would not compromise on national interests, even as it reviews fresh US proposals conveyed through diplomatic channels. The exchange highlights deep mistrust on both sides, with tensions persisting despite continued backchannel engagement.
With IANS inputs
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