Donald Trump says Iran wants deal, hails economy

US President Donald Trump struck a note of confidence and triumph on Friday, suggesting that Iran is eager to strike a deal with Washington even as he spoke of what he described as momentum in talks involving Iran, Russia and Ukraine, alongside sweeping claims of economic revival and restored security at home.

“Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly,” Trump said, projecting optimism as he addressed reporters and pointed to what he called “very, very good talks” on multiple geopolitical fronts. Discussions with Russia and Ukraine, he said, had opened the door to possible movement in a conflict that has gripped Eastern Europe. “Something could be happening,” he added, hinting at diplomatic stirrings without offering specifics.

Trump said engagement with Tehran was also progressing, stressing that any agreement would depart from past frameworks. “We have to see what that deal is,” he said, adding, “It’ll be different than last time.” At the same time, he underscored a show of force in the region, saying the US military was reinforcing its presence. “We have a big armada, a big fleet heading in that direction,” he said, signalling resolve alongside diplomacy.

Turning from geopolitics to the domestic front, Trump painted a picture of economic resurgence. He boasted of historic market highs, declaring that the Dow Jones Industrial Average had crossed the once-unthinkable 50,000 mark well ahead of schedule. “Most people thought that was not possible to do so quickly,” he said. “We did it in the first year — about three years ahead of schedule.”