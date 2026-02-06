US–Iran talks in Oman set amid White House push for ‘zero nuclear capability’

The White House on Thursday confirmed that upcoming US–Iran talks will be held in Oman, casting the sultanate once again in its familiar role as a discreet diplomatic bridge, even as President Donald Trump’s administration sharpened its insistence that Tehran accept nothing short of “zero nuclear capability”.

Announcing the venue, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would travel to Oman “tomorrow” for the discussions, after plans for talks in Turkey were quietly shelved. While Leavitt offered no detailed explanation for the change, she framed it as consistent with the president’s broader worldview — one that places diplomacy at the forefront, even when adversaries are involved.

“Look, the president — diplomacy is always his first option when it comes to dealing with countries all around the world, whether it’s our allies or our adversaries,” she said, underscoring Trump’s preference for engagement before escalation.

Yet the message from the podium blended openness with unmistakable firmness. When asked about the agenda, Leavitt pointed squarely to Trump’s red line. “The president has obviously been quite clear in his demands of the Iranian regime,” she said. “Zero nuclear capability is something he’s been very explicit about, and he wants to see if a deal can be struck.”