Iran unveils new underground missile base amid tensions with US
The facility was unveiled during a visit by Iranian armed forces chief Abdolrahim Mousavi and IRGC aerospace commander Seyed Majid Mousavi
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has unveiled a new underground missile base, state-affiliated media reported, amid heightened tensions with the United States.
The facility was revealed during a visit on Wednesday by chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces Abdolrahim Mousavi and IRGC Aerospace Division commander Seyed Majid Mousavi, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.
According to the report, the visit included an assessment of the capabilities and operational readiness of the IRGC’s missile units, with senior military commanders briefed on the progress and preparedness of the strategic facility.
Speaking at the base, Mousavi said Iran has strengthened its deterrence by upgrading its ballistic missiles “in all technical dimensions”. He added that Tehran is prepared for any action by its adversaries and claimed Iran has shifted its military doctrine from defensive to offensive following last year’s 12-day war with Israel.
Mousavi said the revised doctrine emphasises rapid, large-scale operations, asymmetric warfare and what he described as “crushing” military strategies.
The remarks come amid sustained strains between Iran and the United States, as Washington increases its military presence near Iran and issues warnings to Tehran over its nuclear and regional policies.
Earlier this week, Mousavi warned that any misstep by the United States could trigger a regional war, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.
“The slightest mistake will give Iran the freedom to take action,” he said. “Then, no American will be safe, and the region’s fire will burn the United States and its associates.”
