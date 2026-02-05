Iran unveils new underground missile base amid tensions with US

Speaking at the base, Mousavi said Iran has strengthened its deterrence by upgrading its ballistic missiles “in all technical dimensions”. He added that Tehran is prepared for any action by its adversaries and claimed Iran has shifted its military doctrine from defensive to offensive following last year’s 12-day war with Israel.

Mousavi said the revised doctrine emphasises rapid, large-scale operations, asymmetric warfare and what he described as “crushing” military strategies.

The remarks come amid sustained strains between Iran and the United States, as Washington increases its military presence near Iran and issues warnings to Tehran over its nuclear and regional policies.

Earlier this week, Mousavi warned that any misstep by the United States could trigger a regional war, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

“The slightest mistake will give Iran the freedom to take action,” he said. “Then, no American will be safe, and the region’s fire will burn the United States and its associates.”

With IANS inputs