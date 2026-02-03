Iran eyes progress towards US nuclear talks as tension eases

Yet the tone from Washington has since shifted. On Sunday, Trump said the United States was “talking with Iran”, a claim Tehran has now echoed. Baghaei confirmed that indirect negotiations are under way, with regional countries acting as intermediaries in the exchange of messages, though he declined to disclose specifics.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that Araghchi has been actively consulting counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye to discuss the evolving diplomatic landscape. Adding to the sense of momentum, the Fars news agency — citing an unnamed source — said President Pezeshkian had ordered the resumption of nuclear talks, a report also carried by the government daily Iran and the reformist Shargh newspaper.

Tasnim news agency later reported that Araghchi is expected to meet US envoy Witkoff as part of the negotiating effort, though neither Tehran nor Washington has officially confirmed that such a meeting has been scheduled. Meanwhile, a White House official said Witkoff would arrive in Israel on Tuesday for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underscoring the delicate regional choreography unfolding alongside the Iran-US outreach.

The reports of impending negotiations come at a moment of acute tension, with US aircraft carriers and fighter jets positioned in the Indian Ocean, within range to support a potential strike on Iran. Trump has repeatedly warned Tehran in recent months, even as he pivoted from threats to calls for a renewed nuclear deal following the collapse of earlier talks.

Negotiations had been revived in Oman in June, but the process unravelled after Israel launched strikes on Iran, followed by US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. Since then, the United States and its European allies have voiced growing concern that Iran is edging toward developing nuclear weapons — an accusation Tehran vehemently denies, insisting its nuclear programme is strictly for civilian purposes.

Iranian sources told Reuters that Washington has set stiff preconditions for restarting talks, including an end to uranium enrichment, limits on Iran’s missile programme, and a halt to support for allied armed groups across the region. While Tehran has previously shown flexibility on the nuclear file, its missile capabilities and regional alliances have long been treated as red lines.

Whether Iran is prepared to soften those positions remains uncertain, even as the country grapples with a battered economy and the urgent need for sanctions relief to avert renewed unrest. For now, the diplomatic signals suggest a fragile opening — one shadowed by warships, warnings and deeply entrenched mistrust.

As Trump put it on Sunday, Iran was “seriously talking” with the United States — even as he cautioned, “We have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction.” Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, struck a defiant note, warning that any attack would ignite a “regional war”.