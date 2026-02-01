Iran’s supreme leader warns US attack would trigger ‘regional war’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday warned that any military action by the United States against the Islamic Republic would spark a “regional war”, escalating tensions as US President Donald Trump has threatened to strike Iran over its crackdown on nationwide protests and its nuclear programme.

Khamenei’s remarks, the most direct warning he has issued so far, came amid a heightened US military presence in the region, including the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and associated warships in the Arabian Sea.

“The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war,” Iranian state media quoted Khamenei as saying. He added that Iran did not seek conflict but would respond forcefully to any attack or harassment.

“We are not the instigators and we do not seek to attack any country. But the Iranian nation will deliver a firm blow to anyone who attacks or harasses it,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly warned Tehran of possible military action following its violent suppression of protests that erupted late last year, while also stating that Iran wants to negotiate. He has increasingly linked the situation to concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme.

However, Trump has stopped short of confirming whether force would be used. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he declined to say if a decision had been taken, saying opinions differed on whether Iran would be emboldened if the US refrained from military strikes.

The Iranian leader also hardened his stance on the protests, describing them as a “sedition” comparable to a coup. Tens of thousands of people have reportedly been detained since demonstrations began on 28 December, initially triggered by economic grievances and the collapse of Iran’s currency before evolving into direct challenges to the country’s leadership.

“Their goal was to destroy sensitive and effective centres involved in running the country,” Khamenei said, accusing protesters of attacking police, government buildings, Revolutionary Guard facilities, banks and mosques. Seditious charges in Iran can carry the death penalty, renewing concerns of mass executions — a red line Trump has cited for possible US action.