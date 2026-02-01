Iran is negotiating as US bolsters military presence: Trump

US President Donald Trump has signalled a tentative opening for diplomacy with Iran, even as Washington sharpens its military posture in the Middle East.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said Tehran was in talks with the United States, leaving the outcome deliberately open-ended.

“They are talking to us, and we’ll see if we can do something. Otherwise, we’ll see what happens,” Trump said, striking a familiar note of uncertainty laced with warning.

Recalling past confrontations, Trump added that earlier negotiations had failed to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “The last time they negotiated, we had to take out their nuclear. It didn’t work. Then we took it out a different way, and we’ll see what happens,” he said, without elaborating.