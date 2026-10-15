Trump says people leaking sensitive military info should be shot

The president called for lengthy prison sentences for those responsible for the alleged leak, reiterating his view that the offence warranted the harshest possible response.

“They ought to go to jail and be shot. For the rest of their life, they should be in jail,” Trump said.

However, Trump did not identify the person allegedly responsible for disclosing the information, provide evidence establishing the identity of a leaker or confirm whether investigators had identified any suspects.

His remarks did not establish whether the media reports contained classified information or whether the disclosures had directly compromised the operation.

Recounting the events surrounding the operation, Trump said he consulted senior military officials after learning that details of the planned mission had appeared in the media.

He said he discussed the situation with General Razin Caine before deciding to postpone the raid and alter its timing.

According to Trump, the decision came despite objections from pilots who had prepared for the assignment and were unhappy that the mission had been called off.

“I said let's change the time. So, I called off the raid. And you know who the unhappiest people were? The pilots. They were miserable,” he said.

Trump claimed that the operation was eventually conducted two days later, using the same departure time that had initially been disclosed.

He argued that the decision helped catch Iranian forces off guard, despite his allegation that they had been anticipating the American bombers' arrival.

The President said Iranian forces had been waiting for the aircraft but failed to detect them during the eventual operation.

These details reflect Trump's account of the events. His remarks alone did not independently establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged leak, the decision to postpone the mission or the subsequent operation.

Trump used the rally to argue that disclosing military operational details can endanger American personnel and undermine national security, particularly when forces are preparing to strike another country.

He invoked past military practices to reinforce his call for severe punishment.

“In the old days, we used to shoot leakers, you know, when -- when they leak what time you're going to attack a country,” he said.

He added that people who disclose such information should face particularly strong consequences.

“No, leakers should be dealt with very, very strongly. They're real -- to me, they're -- they're the scum of the earth,” Trump said.

His comments went beyond a call for prosecution, explicitly advocating the shooting of people responsible for unauthorised disclosures. He did not outline any legal process or policy proposal through which such a punishment could be imposed.