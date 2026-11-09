Trump says renewed strikes on Iran ‘highly unlikely’ if talks progress
US president claims Washington has identified potential targets, including Iranian power plants and bridges, while insisting Tehran wants a deal
Trump says further US strikes on Iran are ‘highly unlikely’ if nuclear negotiations progress, but has not ruled out military action
He claims Washington has identified potential targets, including Iranian power plants and bridges, while insisting Tehran wants a deal
The US has also sanctioned eight Canada-based businesses accused of helping Iran move money through cryptocurrency networks
US President Donald Trump has said further American military strikes on Iran are "highly unlikely" if negotiations make progress, while keeping the possibility of renewed military action open.
In a phone interview with CNN on Sunday, Trump claimed that the United States had already dealt a severe blow to Iran and that additional military action would probably not be necessary if Tehran agreed to a strong deal.
"It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement," Trump said, referring to Iran's nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
However, the US president indicated that Washington had identified potential targets in Iran, including power plants and bridges. He claimed that American forces could destroy 38 bridges within an hour, according to Xinhua news agency.
"Most likely it will not be necessary. They want to make a deal so badly," Trump said.
Earlier on Sunday, Trump told reporters that Washington was already holding discussions with Tehran, signalling that diplomatic efforts were continuing despite the military standoff.
"We're talking to Iran. We have been," he said before departing the White House.
Projecting confidence in the US military position, Trump claimed that Washington had defeated Iran and that the Strait of Hormuz was reopening.
"We've beaten Iran. We are doing very well with Iran," he told reporters.
His remarks came as the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against eight Canada-based money services businesses accused of helping Iran move funds through cryptocurrency networks.
The sanctions were imposed under Operation Economic Outcast. The Treasury alleged that the companies facilitated transactions involving Iranian rials and digital assets, including dealings with sanctioned Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges and addresses linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The latest developments highlight the continuing uncertainty surrounding efforts to end the conflict. More than eight months after the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, Washington and Tehran remain at a diplomatic stalemate, with limited progress towards a negotiated settlement.
Trump's latest comments combine warnings of potential military escalation with an indication that his administration remains open to a diplomatic agreement.
With IANS inputs