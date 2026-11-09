Trump says renewed strikes on Iran ‘highly unlikely’ if talks progress

Trump says further US strikes on Iran are ‘highly unlikely’ if nuclear negotiations progress, but has not ruled out military action

He claims Washington has identified potential targets, including Iranian power plants and bridges, while insisting Tehran wants a deal

The US has also sanctioned eight Canada-based businesses accused of helping Iran move money through cryptocurrency networks

US President Donald Trump has said further American military strikes on Iran are "highly unlikely" if negotiations make progress, while keeping the possibility of renewed military action open.

In a phone interview with CNN on Sunday, Trump claimed that the United States had already dealt a severe blow to Iran and that additional military action would probably not be necessary if Tehran agreed to a strong deal.

"It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement," Trump said, referring to Iran's nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the US president indicated that Washington had identified potential targets in Iran, including power plants and bridges. He claimed that American forces could destroy 38 bridges within an hour, according to Xinhua news agency.