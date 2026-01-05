Donald Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal possible as casualties mount
US president paints a grim picture of the conflict, citing tens of thousands of soldiers lost over consecutive months
US President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war remains within reach, pointing to mounting casualties and economic pressures on Moscow as catalysts for a possible ceasefire.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump painted a grim portrait of the conflict, citing newly released figures showing tens of thousands of soldiers lost over consecutive months.
“Thirty thousand soldiers were killed this current month,” he said, adding that the previous month saw roughly 27,000 deaths — numbers that, in his view, underscore the urgency of ending the bloodshed. Though he refrained from setting a deadline, Trump expressed cautious optimism: “Hopefully in the not too distant future,” he said, envisioning a path to peace.
Responding to reports that Ukraine may have targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, Trump cast doubt on the claims, saying initial accounts were unclear and subsequent checks suggested the reports were inaccurate. “We don’t believe that happened,” he stated.
On the economic front, Trump painted the conflict as a surprisingly neutral affair for the United States. “It’s costing us nothing,” he said, contrasting his approach with that of the Biden administration, which he said had poured $350 billion into aid.
Trump explained that the US is recuperating costs through trade and resource agreements, including lucrative rare-earth deals. “We’re going to get a lot of that money back,” he asserted.
Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking alongside Trump, highlighted the growing impact of sanctions and tariffs on Russia, arguing that pressure on Moscow’s economic partners could compel the Kremlin toward negotiation. “If you want to end this conflict, put pressure on Putin’s customers,” Graham urged. Trump concurred, bluntly assessing Russia’s economic condition: “The Russian economy is lousy.”
Both leaders emphasized that halting the human toll remains paramount. “They’re not from America,” Trump said of the casualties. “They’re from Russia and Ukraine. And if I could get it stopped, I’d like to get it stopped.”
In Trump’s telling, the twin engines of mounting loss and economic strain may yet force Moscow to the negotiating table — offering a glimmer of hope amid the relentless tragedy of war.
With IANS inputs
