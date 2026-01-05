Donald Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal possible as casualties mount

US President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war remains within reach, pointing to mounting casualties and economic pressures on Moscow as catalysts for a possible ceasefire.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump painted a grim portrait of the conflict, citing newly released figures showing tens of thousands of soldiers lost over consecutive months.

“Thirty thousand soldiers were killed this current month,” he said, adding that the previous month saw roughly 27,000 deaths — numbers that, in his view, underscore the urgency of ending the bloodshed. Though he refrained from setting a deadline, Trump expressed cautious optimism: “Hopefully in the not too distant future,” he said, envisioning a path to peace.

Responding to reports that Ukraine may have targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, Trump cast doubt on the claims, saying initial accounts were unclear and subsequent checks suggested the reports were inaccurate. “We don’t believe that happened,” he stated.