Trump says tariffs generated ‘trillions’ after court limits his trade powers

US President Donald Trump on Sunday, 31 August, doubled down on his trade agenda, claiming his controversial tariff policies had delivered “trillions of dollars” to the US economy, even as a federal appeals court ruled that he had acted beyond his constitutional authority.

The former president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to defend the tariffs, dismiss critics and highlighting what he described as their economic benefits.

“Prices are WAY DOWN in the USA, with virtually no inflation,” Trump wrote. “With the exception of ridiculous, corrupt politician-approved ‘Windmills,’ which are killing every State and Country that uses them, Energy prices are falling, big time. Gasoline is at many year lows. All of this despite magnificent Tariffs, which are bringing in Trillions of Dollars from Countries that took total advantage of us, for decades, and are making America STRONG and RESPECTED AGAIN!!!”