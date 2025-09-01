Trump says tariffs generated ‘trillions’ after court limits his trade powers
US president's remarks came just two days after US Court of Appeals delivered a sharp legal rebuke to his administration’s trade policies
US President Donald Trump on Sunday, 31 August, doubled down on his trade agenda, claiming his controversial tariff policies had delivered “trillions of dollars” to the US economy, even as a federal appeals court ruled that he had acted beyond his constitutional authority.
The former president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to defend the tariffs, dismiss critics and highlighting what he described as their economic benefits.
“Prices are WAY DOWN in the USA, with virtually no inflation,” Trump wrote. “With the exception of ridiculous, corrupt politician-approved ‘Windmills,’ which are killing every State and Country that uses them, Energy prices are falling, big time. Gasoline is at many year lows. All of this despite magnificent Tariffs, which are bringing in Trillions of Dollars from Countries that took total advantage of us, for decades, and are making America STRONG and RESPECTED AGAIN!!!”
His remarks came just two days after the US Court of Appeals delivered a sharp legal rebuke to his administration’s trade policies. The court ruled that Trump had exceeded his presidential powers by unilaterally imposing so-called “reciprocal tariffs” during his time in office, stressing that the authority to levy tariffs rests “exclusively” with Congress under its constitutional powers over taxation and trade.
The judgment specifically addressed Trump’s reliance on the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which grants the president broad authority in times of national emergency. However, the court clarified that the law does not extend to imposing tariffs or taxes, striking at the legal foundation Trump had invoked.
The ruling, however, will not take effect immediately. It has been stayed until 14 October, allowing the administration time to seek further legal remedies. Trump, for his part, signaled that he intends to challenge the decision before the US Supreme Court, arguing that stripping the president of such powers would weaken America’s ability to defend its economic interests.
Despite the setback, tariffs on steel and aluminium — introduced under a different legal framework — will remain in place, ensuring that some pillars of Trump’s trade war strategy continue to stand.
With IANS inputs